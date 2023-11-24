Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 93,854 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,854 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,973,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,569,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,264 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $4,310,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $138.76. 1,757,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,734,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.