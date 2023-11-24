Huntington National Bank Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.