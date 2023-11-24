Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $372,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 518,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,546,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $969.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $514.83 and a 12-month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

