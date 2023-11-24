14,801 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after buying an additional 42,061 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $116,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $425,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $370.30. 394,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.04. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.