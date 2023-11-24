The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 902,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workday were worth $547,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.88.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $235.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.04, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.