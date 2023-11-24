ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOW opened at $669.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $583.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $678.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

