Northern Trust Corp Sells 188,636 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 188,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of eBay worth $302,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

eBay stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

