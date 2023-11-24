Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of Welltower worth $84,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 184.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.