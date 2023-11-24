Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $669.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $678.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

