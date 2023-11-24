Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $58,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,438. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.