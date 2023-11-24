Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

