Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 972,464 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,464 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CSX worth $93,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.