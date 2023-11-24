MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,411 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $25.28. 1,066,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,255. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

