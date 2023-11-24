Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 270,084 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $194,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.62. 2,212,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,644,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

