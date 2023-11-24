State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 96,617 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 96,617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $139,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 915,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,430. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

