Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 297,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,566. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,143.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

