Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $128.70 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 241.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.50% of Global Payments worth $128,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.59. 55,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

