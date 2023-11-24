Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,555 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 65,446 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after buying an additional 65,742 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,072. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

