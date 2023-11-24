Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 786,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,800. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

