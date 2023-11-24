Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of Discover Financial Services worth $110,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.12. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

