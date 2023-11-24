Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 287,882 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 174.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,882 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Verisk Analytics worth $102,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $240.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

