Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $519,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,996,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $3,252,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 117.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. 59,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $139.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

