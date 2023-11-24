Delta Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 222,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 433,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,022,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

