Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 42,932 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 42,932 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $46,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,012,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $116,056,000 after purchasing an additional 198,946 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 335,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $396,859,000 after purchasing an additional 178,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.69. 322,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,511. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

