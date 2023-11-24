SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869,460 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.76% of SBA Communications worth $190,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,779 shares of company stock worth $11,178,415. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

SBAC opened at $233.21 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average of $220.79.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.