Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,246 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

