Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 336 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $153.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

