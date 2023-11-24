Capital Research Global Investors Sells 502,221 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,221 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $193,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

