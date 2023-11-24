O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1,255.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Corteva by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Corteva by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 267,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.