Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.96. 74,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

