Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 2,484,843 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,484,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,990,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.67% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 550.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

