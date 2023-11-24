Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $542.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,555. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $549.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.28.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

