CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

