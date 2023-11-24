Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Bitfarms Call Options (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 206% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,358 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 14,411,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,343. The stock has a market cap of $242.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

