Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,779 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $321,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,582. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

