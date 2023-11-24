Geode Capital Management LLC Has $759.62 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of American International Group worth $759,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 165,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 759.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 97,479 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 189,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 62,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

