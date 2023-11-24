OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,358,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,391,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

