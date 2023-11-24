Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 139,820 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $100,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,572,982. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.