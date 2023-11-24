State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $678.31 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107,559 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $678,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,473,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 176,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,782 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,374,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $681,551,000 after acquiring an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $337.45. 2,853,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,015,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.23 and a 200 day moving average of $295.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

