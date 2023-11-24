Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,954 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $192,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,904. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $274.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

