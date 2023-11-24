Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,420,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $157,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE C traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,467,129. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

