Huntington National Bank Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 225,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

