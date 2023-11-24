Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 100,084 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $92,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 128,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,717. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.