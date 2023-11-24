Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

