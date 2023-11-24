Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.68% of Republic Services worth $328,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $160.50 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.14.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

