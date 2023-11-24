Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $231,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $233.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $741.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

