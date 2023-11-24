Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Invests $3.19 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.98. 761,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.97. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $171.70 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

