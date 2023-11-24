Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 122,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 249,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $313,585,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,143,161,000 after buying an additional 1,480,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.69. 559,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.