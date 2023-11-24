Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 760,327 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,327 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up approximately 18.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PDD worth $354,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of PDD by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $120.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

