Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 476,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.15. 155,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.